Traffic restrictions for Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Wednesday for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and Illumination of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said. Vijay Chowk will be closed for traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police.

Parking will be available for those coming to view the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan roundabouts, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.

Rajpath will also be closed for traffic between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon which would be open only for pedestrians. Entry and exit gates at Delhi Metro's Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. The stations fall on Yellow Line that connects Huda City Centre with Samaypur Badli.

People are advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road. The DTC and other city buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to avoid traffic congestion near the India Gate and on roads around the venue of the ceremony.

Buses coming from Shantipath and bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- roundabout Shankar Road - Park Street, it stated. Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg - Mandir Marg - Shankar Road, the advisory said.

It asked people to report to the nearest policeman on duty if any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.

