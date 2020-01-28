NIA director general meets J-K LG, discusses internal security issues

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general on Tuesday called upon Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed issues relating to the internal security in the union territory, an official spokesperson said.

NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi briefed Murmu about other important issues also, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor advised close surveillance on all fronts to meet security challenges in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

