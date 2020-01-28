Left Menu
4,000-km 'Incredible India' vintage car rally to kick off from Delhi next month

  Updated: 28-01-2020 21:12 IST
Seeking to promote India as a global heritage motoring tourism destination, a nearly 4,000-km expedition of iconic vintage cars will kick off from the national capital on February 17, traversing through 17 historic cities across the country and making several pit stops at royal palaces, its organiser said on Tuesday. The 23-day 'Incredible India Rally' organised by a heritage trust will culminate in the City of Lakes, Udaipur, on March 10 where the participants, comprising nearly 15 global vintage car aficionados and some Indian heritage automobile enthusiasts, will experience the festival of Holi in all its glory.

Preceding this mega event will be a Concours d'Elegance (car show) on February 15 to be held at India Gate, said Madan Mohan, chairman and managing trustee of 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust. The 'Incredible India Rally' is being organised by the trust in association with the Ministry of Tourism, he said.

"The oldest car in the rally will be showcased by industrialist Gautam Singhania, who is bringing five cars from his stable, including a 1903 Cadillac and 1936 Rolls Royce. Yohan Poonawalla will bring a set of five cars, including two Rolls Royce beauties, and Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Tata too will showcase his vintage cars," Mohan told PTI. About 150 cars, including 15 from abroad, will be showcased during the Concours d'Elegance at India Gate on February 15 which will then be driven by their proud owners to Karma Lake Lands, Gurgaon.

"Indian culture and heritage motoring are the two strong pillars of our Concours. Both aspects highlight that the 21 Gun Salute vintage cars show is of special importance and attract both participants and visitors. For the past eight years, the event has grown in all aspects to become a magnificent show that attracts tourists and motoring buffs from around the world," Mohan said. The 'Incredible India Rally' seeks to promote India as a global heritage motoring tourism destination. It will start from Delhi and traverse through Agra, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Gajner, Jaiselmer, Khimsar, Jodhpur, Mt Abu, Rann of Kutch, Mandvi, Rajkot, Gir, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Dungarpur and Udaipur among other historic cities.

"On the way, participants will have 17 pit stops and stay in different cities at palaces and iconic heritage buildings. It will also be a celebration of India's cultural heritage," Mohan added. Three rare vintage cars - 1911 Napier, 1928 Gardner and 1958 MG MGA - were unveiled during a press interaction held at Tehri Garhwal House in Delhi.

