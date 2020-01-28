Four arrested for killing man in Shahdara

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man last week following an altercation with him in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area, police said on Tuesday. Rishi Kapur (46), a resident of GTB Enclave, was killed on Saturday night, following which Gulshan (26), Gurusewak (23), Gurudas Singh (22) and Pardeep Singh were arrested, they said.

Police said Pardeep Singh is a resident of Shahdara while the rest are residents of Mansarovar Park. During investigation, it was revealed that Kapur was a history sheeter and was involved in 11 criminal cases.

On the night of the incident, Kapur went to Gulshan's house where an altercation broke out between them. Kapur was assaulted and the accused stabbed him to death, a senior police officer said. On Monday, police received information that two of the accused would come near the Cremation Ground at Dwarka Sector-19 to meet their other associates, he said.

The officer said a team was waiting, and Gulshan and Gurusewak were apprehended around 6.35 pm. Two loaded country-made pistols were seized, police said.

On their instance, Gurudas and Pardeep were also arrested from near the DDA park, opposite to the Old Bindapur Police Station, they added.

