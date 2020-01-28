Jewar airport: A farmer involved in clash with govt officials arrested

A farmer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hurling stones at government officials and policemen during a land acquisition drive for Jewar airport in Greater Noida, officials said. He was identified as Ravi Sharma, 30, a resident of Dayanatpur village, they said.

Police said searches are on to nab other accused of the violence. The clash had occurred around 11.30 on Monday when a team of the district administration accompanied by police personnel reached Dayanatpur village to acquire the final parcel of land for the project.

Around two dozen villagers clashed with them and some of the protesters also hurled stones at district officials and policemen, officials said. The villagers had been protesting to demand an increased amount of compensation for their land being acquired by the authorities for the airport.

Jewar Subdivisional Magistrate Gunja Singh and three policemen had suffered minor injuries in the clash, while windows of four government vehicles were damaged, according to officials. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) among others against the protestors, the police said.

