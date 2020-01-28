Make declaration of assets by PPS officer mandatory, DGP urges UP govt

In a bid to bring "transparency and uprightness" in his department, the Uttar Pradesh DGP on Tuesday wrote to the state government for making the declaration of assets mandatary every year for PPS officers and other employees.

"For 'shuchita and pardarshita' (uprightness and transparency) in the police department, DGP O P Singh has written a letter to the government for making it mandatory for PPS and non-gazatted officers and employees to declare their assets every year," an official statement issued here said.

The DGP said the declaration of assets was already mandatory for IPS officers and on the same lines, it should be done for PPS officers and other employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

