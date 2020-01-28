Assam CM distributes land pattas to indigenous landless people

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday distributed land pattas to indigenous landless people and said the state government is working for the people of Assam. At an official function at Majuli, Sonowal asserted that the government will carry forward its development agenda in consultation with the people of the state and take no step, which will harm their interest.

He said the indigenous people of the state were deprived of their land rights in these years and his government took proactive steps in this direction and announced to provide land patta to one lakh landless local families this year. Sonowal said that around 34,000 landless families were handed over land pattas across state during the day.

Around 12,000 landless families were provided land patta last year, he added. "The initiative will not only secure the indigenous peoples' right over land but also ensure their protected future," Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday distributed land allotment letters to 4,513 landless families of Majuli district. Apart from distributing financial assistance amounting to Rs 3,800 to 176 families who were affected by natural calamity, he also gave away financial grants to 187 schools under the 14th Finance Commission..

