Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call Fadnavis, activist tells Koregaon Bhima probe commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:16 IST
Call Fadnavis, activist tells Koregaon Bhima probe commission

An activist has demanded thatformer Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis besummoned as a witness and be cross-examined by the commissionprobing the Koregaon Bhima violence case

Sanjay Lakhe, who heads NGO Karmveer Pratishthan, saidFadnavis must be summoned in connection with the statement hemade as chief minister in the state legislature regarding theprobe into the Koregaon Bhima violence

"I should be allowed to cross-examine him," Lakhe toldTV9 Marathi news channel, adding that he moved an applicationmaking the demand before the commission on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Vakrangee Leads Financial Inclusion Initiative in Rural India

Grant Thorton Releases Report on Financial Inclusion and Rural India Banking ATM Sector in India MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Grant Thornton has done a detailed study and released a report on Financial Inclusion and Rural I...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct fli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020