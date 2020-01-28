Call Fadnavis, activist tells Koregaon Bhima probe commission

An activist has demanded thatformer Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis besummoned as a witness and be cross-examined by the commissionprobing the Koregaon Bhima violence case

Sanjay Lakhe, who heads NGO Karmveer Pratishthan, saidFadnavis must be summoned in connection with the statement hemade as chief minister in the state legislature regarding theprobe into the Koregaon Bhima violence

"I should be allowed to cross-examine him," Lakhe toldTV9 Marathi news channel, adding that he moved an applicationmaking the demand before the commission on Monday.

