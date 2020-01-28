Maha: 3 dead as mound of soil falls on them during digging
Three people were killed inNashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday after they fell into a moundof soil while digging a field, police said
The incident took place in Rokadpada in Surgana tehsilhere, an official said
"Dinesh Phulaji Khandvi (25), Manohar Phulaji Khandvi(17) and Govind Gulab Khandvi (31) died after getting trappedin a heap of soil," he said.
