Maha: History-sheeter injured in police encounter, 3 held
Police shot at and injured a history-sheeter, part of a Rajasthan-based gang, on the Pune- Bengaluru Highway on Tuesday, an official said. The gang was returning from Dharwad in neighbouring Karnataka and were on their way to Rajasthan, he said.
"While they were being chased, the criminals fired at police. One of them was seriously injured in retaliatory firing. Three people have been arrested," police official Abhinav Deshmukh said. Further probe is underway, he added..
