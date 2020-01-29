Rear Adm Swaminathan new Naval Dockyard admiral superintendent

Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan took charge as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) from Rear Admiral G Srinivasan. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1987, Rear Admiral Swaminathan is a post-graduate from IIT Kharagpur and an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, a release said.

In a career spanning 30 years, he has held important operational, staff and dockyard appointments in the Navy, including nine years on aircraft carrier INS Viraat in various capacities. He was also involved in the acquisition of aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya as Warship Production Superintendent in Russia and as Principal Director of Aircraft Carrier Projects at Integrated Headquarters New Delhi.

His last appointment was as Assistant Chief of Materials (Dockyards and Refit) at Naval Headquarters.

