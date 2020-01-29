Kerala Guv reads out references on anti CAA resolution in

Kerala GovernorMohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on theanti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution, passed by thestate assembly, while presenting his policy address of theLeft government in the House

Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the governmentover the resolution passed by the assembly and the petitionmoved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he hashis "reservations and disagreement" over the subject, he wouldread paragraph 18 of the policy address, to "honour" the ChiefMinister's wish

Reading out the the anti-CAA stand of the stategovernment, he said "our citizenship can never be on the basisof religion as this goes against the grain of secularism whichis part of the basic structure of the constitution".

