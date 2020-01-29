Dalai Lama advises followers to chant 'mantra' to contain coronavirus outbreak

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has advised his followers to chant a 'mantra' to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed over 130 people and infected more than 1400 people in China. A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama's advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan -- epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak.

Responding to their concern, the Lama advised them and Buddhist monasteries, who follow both Sanskrit and Pali traditions, to chant the 'Tara Mantra' as it would be 'beneficial for effectively containing the spread of the virus.' He has asked the people suffering from the disease to chant the mantra, "Om Tare Tuttare Ture Soha" to maintain the peace of mind and remain free from worries.

Several countries including India and Japan and the United States have begun evacuating their citizens from Wuhan. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. (ANI)

