PAC jawan killed, six injured after police vehicle collides head-on with truck in UP

A police vehicle carrying eight PAC jawans collided head-on with a truck on NH 2 near Naveen Krishi Mandi at Chandauli town, killing one and injuring six, police said.

The PAC jawans were going for duty from Naveen Krishi Mandi to Kutchehry when the accident took place, they said.

The body of 55-year-old Man Ram was sent for postmortem and the injured persons, identified as Sunil Kumar (45) Prakash Rai(50) Rishidev Gupta (47) Hemchandra Yadav (58) Puneet Kumar (24) and Sanjeev Kumar(42), were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police added.

