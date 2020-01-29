Left Menu
Maharashtra trader tackles protesters on Bharat Bandh with red chilli

A trader here today threw red chilli powder on protesters who tried to close down his shop on 'Bharat Bandh' and damage his property.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Yavatmal (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:39 IST
A trader used red chilli powder to stop protestors from closing his shop. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A trader here today threw red chilli powder on protesters who tried to close down his shop on 'Bharat Bandh' and damage his property. "Like always I opened my shop at 9 am. Some people came and asked me to close it. I told them that I support CAA then why should I close my shop. They became violent and tried to damage my property. I protested against that. After some time, police came and they ran away," Kishore Poddar, the trader said.

The protesters also tried to close down shops of the traders in Yavatmal. The traders reacted to this and got together at Sardar Chowk to show their disapproval. Later the traders took out a march and got the shops opened which had been closed by the protesters.

The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by an organisation called Bahujan Kranti Morcha against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

