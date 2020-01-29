Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Bill to raise abortion upper limit to 24 weeks for vulnerable women

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill that provides for raising the upper limit for legal termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks and expands the access of women to safe and legal abortion services on "therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian and social grounds."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:53 IST
Cabinet approves Bill to raise abortion upper limit to 24 weeks for vulnerable women
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar briefing media on Cabinert decisions in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill that provides for raising the upper limit for legal termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks and expands the access of women to safe and legal abortion services on "therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian and social grounds." The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be introduced during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Briefing the media after a meeting of Union Cabinet here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Bill has been brought after extensive consultations and recommendations of standing committee have been incorporated. "The limit for abortion has been increased from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. There was a demand from a section of women, doctors and court have also requested the same," he said.

The Bill seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. It provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women, which will be defined in the amendments to the MTP rules and includes survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women like differently-abled women and minors.

"The proposed increase in gestational age will ensure dignity, autonomy, confidentiality and justice for women who need to terminate the pregnancy," an official release said. The upper gestation limit will not apply in cases of substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by the medical board. The composition, functions and other details of Medical Board to be prescribed subsequently in the rules under the Act.

The name and other particulars of a woman whose pregnancy has been terminated shall not be revealed except to a person authorised in any law for the time being in force. The bill provides for the requirement of the opinion of one provider for termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks of gestation and requirement of the opinion of two providers for termination of pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation.

"Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is for expanding access of women to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian or social grounds," the release said. The proposed amendments include the substitution of certain sub-sections and insertion of certain new clauses to increase upper gestation limit for termination of pregnancy under certain conditions.

The amendments also seek to strengthen access to comprehensive abortion care under strict conditions without compromising service and quality of safe abortion. "It is a step towards safety and well-being of the women and many women will be benefitted by this," the release said.

It said several petitions were received by the courts seeking permission for aborting pregnancies at a gestational age beyond the present permissible limit on grounds of foetal abnormalities or pregnancies due to sexual violence faced by women. The release said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposed amendments after extensive consultation with various stakeholders and several ministries to increase access of women to safe abortion services and taking into account the advances in medical technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

Washington, Jan 30 AFP The White House told former national security advisor John Bolton that a book reportedly containing damaging evidence for President Donald Trump cannot be published because it breaks secrecy laws. The warning was made...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020