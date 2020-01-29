2 killed after being hit by truck in UP's Fatehpur

Two youths were killed when they were hit by a truck on the Banda-Tanda road in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jani (22) and Ravi Kumar (20), were changing a wheel of their truck near the Dhakaili Katka turn under the Mallawan police station area when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them, Sub-Inspector Mukesh Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the hunt to nab the erring driver is on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

