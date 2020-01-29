Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mumbai Bagh' protesters want Maha to pass anti-CAA resolution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:03 IST
'Mumbai Bagh' protesters want Maha to pass anti-CAA resolution

The women protesters, whose indefinite stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in a south Mumbai locality entered the third day on Wednesday, said they want the Maharashtra government to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the new law as done by a few other states. Inspired by the ongoing women-led protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the new citizenship law, the protesters here have now started calling the site of their stir as "Mumbai Bagh".

More than 500 women and hundreds of men have been sitting on a road in Nagpada area since January 26 night against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The protesters are occupying Morland Road outside Arabia Hotel in Nagpada, a Muslim-dominated area. Most of the women participants are residents of Madanpura, Jhoola Maidan, Agripada and Mumbai Central areas.

Firoz Mithiborwala of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' said, "Our 'Mumbai Bagh' protest, which is inspired by the Shaheen Bagh stir, has entered the third day. The total number of women, who take part in the protest throughout the day, is around one thousand. Besides, 300 men have also been taking part on a daily basis." "We are determined to continue with the protest until the Modi government withdraws the draconian and unconstitutional CAA, NCR and NPR," he said. "'Mumbai Bagh' has now become a symbol of communal harmony, peace and non-violent resistance. Women, youths and students have been taking part in the protest in large numbers," he said.

Fatima Khan, a student of law, said, "We want the Maharashtra government to pass a resolution in the state assembly against the CAA. We are here because of the Centre's move and won't move until the government withdraws the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR." So far, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal have passed resolutions against the CAA. Another woman protester also made a similar demand.

"As some other states have passed a resolution against the CAA, we want our state government to make a similar move," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

Brazilian makes power from a penny worth of paper, graphite paint

A Brazilian researcher has discovered a way to generate enough energy to power a small Christmas tree using about a penny worth of paper and graphite paint, opening a new possibility for cheap, sustainable electricity for poorer communities...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicenter of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020