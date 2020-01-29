Patole calls for ending malnutrition, empowering women

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Wednesday made a pitch for bringing down malnutrition, infant and maternal mortality, and called for empowering women. He was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop organised to mark the silver jubilee of the United Nation's World Conference of Women held in Beijing, China in 1995.

"There is a need to pay attention towards bringing down malnutrition, infant and maternal mortality. There is a need to pay attention towards empowering women health-wise, educationally and financially," an official statement quoted Patole as saying. He also called for implementing the recommendations made during the Beijing conference, among others, on reducing poverty of women, combating violence against them and ensuring their participation in power and decision-making.

Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, who also attended the session, called for making market available to women entrepreneurs. State Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur also attended the workshop..

