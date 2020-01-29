TN Guv hands over Rs 2cr cheque to NGO for centralised kitchen

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO, to set up a centralised kitchen here to serve students of Corporation schools. The setting up of the kitchen follows the 'Kaalai Unavu Thittam' - a breakfast programme run by the Foundation to distribute food for students of schools run by the Chennai Corporation,which was inaugurated by Purohit in Feburary 2019.

The Foundation has been providing breakfast to 18 lakh underprivileged children every day in 12 states, said to be the first of its kind in the country. Following the success of the breakfast programme, Greater Chennai Corporation permitted the Foundation to set up a centralised kitchen in the city.

The Foundation has estimated the project to cost Rs five crore. As part of supporting the NGO, Raj Bhavan entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Foundation on January 25.

The Governor handed over the cheque to the Foundation's Vice-President Kodandarama Dasa, a Raj Bhavan press release said. The facility is expected to become operational in six months.

Raj Bhavan said it would continue to support the education of underprivileged children of Tamil Nadu and also invited various stakeholders to come forward..

