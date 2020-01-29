Left Menu
Developed nations not acting on promise of reducing carbon emissions: Javadekar

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:28 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of developed nations to reduce annual carbon emissions first but they are taking no action. Speaking at the 20th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) being held at the India Habitat Centre here, the minister said since 1990, "the world has reduced annual carbon emissions only by half per cent and a lot needs to be done".

The three-day flagship event is being organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) from January 29-31 and it will focus on the 2030 sustainable development goals. "In the backdrop of 1990, the world has reduced only half a percent of carbon emissions annually. It is shocking but true. We have to do much more. This responsibility rests with the developed world first. But, I don't see a great action on the part of the developed world," Javadekar said in his inaugural address at the Summit.

Highlighting the gap between promise and action by developed countries, he said developing countries should have received USD 1 trillion in assistance from developed countries as per commitments made in Copenhagen nearly a decade ago. "Much of that has not yet been received...Unless we address the main issues of finance and technology, we cannot achieve a just world order. We need an open source approach for climate change innovation and should not profit while tackling a disaster," Javadekar said.

The three-day event, with the theme 'Towards 2030 Goals: Making the Decade Count', was also attended by The Energy and Resources India (TERI) Chairman Nitin Desai, and Director General Ajay Mathur. The Summit will announce the launch of the Indo-Swiss partnership on tackling air pollution, and also release a plethora of reports including a roadmap for zero-carbon steel sector and tapping the potential for floating solar plants in India.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Union Minister felicitated Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor and Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award 2020 for championing the cause of sustainable development.

