Guj: Seven new courts in tehsils to help ease burden of cases

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that seven new district courts will start functioning from January 31 at tehsil-level so litigants now won't have to travel to far-off district headquarters. The move will also reduce the burden on courts and help in faster disposal of litigations, an official release stated.

The government has approved seven courts at Vapi and Dharampur tehsils of Valsad district, Dabhoi and Karjan in Vadodara district, Savarkundla in Amreli, Khambhat in Anand, and Talaja in Bhavnagar district, the government statement read. According to the release, these district courts will function at tehsil level so that litigants won't have to waste their time and money on travelling to far-off district headquarters.

"The seven courts in Saurashtra, south and central Gujarat will begin functioning from January 31 onwards," it said. Decentralisation of courts will also help in faster disposal of cases and reduce the burden on courts, it said.

PTI KA PD ARU ARU.

