Drug worth Rs 7.48 lakh seized; one arrested

A person was arrested with methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs 7.48 lakh here in Maharashtra, police saidon Wednesday. The accused, Sharif Abdul Latif, 27, was nabbed by officials of the Thane police's Crime Branch at Kalyan Phata on Tuesday, they said.

As many as 499 tablets of methamphetamine, weighing 51 gms and valued at Rs 7.48 lakh, were seized from him, the police said in a release here. Latif has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it added..

