Couple held for killing woman, son in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A couple was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her 13-year-old son and looting their house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday. Pooja (35) and her son Harshit were killed on January 16 and their bodies were found in their house on January 21, they said.

During investigation, some jewellery and cash were found missing from the house, said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). To solve the case, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras was scrutinised, she said.

Later, the police zeroed in on the two suspects, Pardeep and Meenakshi, both 26-year-old and residents of Rohtak, the officer said. She said Meenakshi was the last one to see the victim and her husband Pradeep was also in Jahangirpuri on January 16.

During interrogation, Pradeep disclosed that Pooja was known to him. The couple made the plan to kill her after they came to know that she was arranging money to buy new property, the DCP said. The missing jewellery, cash, weapon used in the crime and blood stained clothes of the accused duo have been recovered, the police added.

