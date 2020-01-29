Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple held for killing woman, son in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:24 IST
Couple held for killing woman, son in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A couple was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her 13-year-old son and looting their house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday. Pooja (35) and her son Harshit were killed on January 16 and their bodies were found in their house on January 21, they said.

During investigation, some jewellery and cash were found missing from the house, said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). To solve the case, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras was scrutinised, she said.

Later, the police zeroed in on the two suspects, Pardeep and Meenakshi, both 26-year-old and residents of Rohtak, the officer said. She said Meenakshi was the last one to see the victim and her husband Pradeep was also in Jahangirpuri on January 16.

During interrogation, Pradeep disclosed that Pooja was known to him. The couple made the plan to kill her after they came to know that she was arranging money to buy new property, the DCP said. The missing jewellery, cash, weapon used in the crime and blood stained clothes of the accused duo have been recovered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020