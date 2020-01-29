Left Menu
Woman strangulated near house in Nagpur district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wardha
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:25 IST
A 55-year-old woman was found strangulated on a road near her house in Nagpur district, the police said on Wednesday. It appeared to be a case of robbery as the woman's jewelery was missing, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Sindhu Purushottam Gedam (55), resident of Niharwani village in Mauda tehsil. A police official said that the woman had gone to watch a musical program in the village with her family members on Saturday night.

She left the program midway through. But when her son Rajesh and his wife returned, they did not find her at home. Her body, wrapped in a shawl, was found on a road near her house on Tuesday.

Inspector Anil Jittawar of the Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police said the woman was found to be strangulated with a handkerchief, and the gold jewelery she was wearing was missing. Further probe was on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

