Security guard of ATM cash transporting van killed in gunfight with robbers

A security guard of an ATM cash transporting van was shot dead during a shootout between a gang of robbers and security personnel in front of an SBI ATM in Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Rupai Siding in Doomdooma town when a gang of five robbers attempted to loot the cash from the van, sources said.

The security personnel resorted to firing to prevent the robbery. As the robbers retaliated, a security guard died on the spot in the ensuing gunfight. According to the security personnel accompanying the cash van, the armed robbers came in a motorcycle and a scooty, both of which did not have a number plate, and attacked them with sharp weapons, before firing upon them.

A hunt was launched to nab the robbers who fled towards Kakopathar, police said, adding that one of the gang members was suspected to have been injured in the shootout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.