17 injured during pyrotechnic display at Kerala temple

At least 17 people, including women and children, were injured during a pyrotechnic display as part of the Thalappoli celebration at a temple in Ernakulam, police said. The incident took place at the Nadakkavu Bhagavathi temple here on Wednesday night.

The condition of one of the injured Vimala, 58, is said to be critical. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The other injured were admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College and Thrippunithura VKM Hospital.

The police had not given permission for the pyrotechnic display. So, the same was conducted after approaching the High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.