Veteran social activist Vidya Bal dead

Noted social activist and feminist writer Vidya Bal died following a brief illness at a hospital here on Thursday, her family sources said. She was 84.

Bal, known for her work in the field of women's rights, had founded a Marathi monthly magazinecalled 'Miloon Sarya Jani' in 1989. She had also set up Nari Samata Manch in 1981. Bal was fighting a legal battle for women's rights to enter various places of worship.

Her last rites will be performed at Vainkunth crematorium, family sources said..

