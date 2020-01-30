Left Menu
HAL all set for a dazzling display at Lucknow's DefExpo-2020

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead role in organising the DefExpo-2020 to be held in Lucknow, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and is all geared up for the event in which it will also showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL on Thursday.

LCA Tejas, Navy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead role in organising the DefExpo-2020 to be held in Lucknow, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and is all geared up for the event in which it will also showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL on Thursday. "HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in the last couple of years including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL's indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will steal the show," Madhavan said.

The Defence Expo-2020 to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5-9, 2020 will be the 11th biennial edition of the event. The HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall (R-46, Hall 5).

Apart from these, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed. An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased in the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in the flying display. The HAL plans to hold MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics during the 5-day event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

