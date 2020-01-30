3 students join probe in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia last month

The Delhi Police on Thursday said three students of Jamia Millia Islamia have joined the investigation in connection with the violence which took place in the varsity last month.

The students, identified as Abdul Bari, Junnaid Ashraf and Rahim Yusuf, have joined the probe in connection with the violence on December 15, they added.

