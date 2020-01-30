Threat to Congress MLA; youths booked

The city police have registered a suo motu case against the youths who raised threatening slogans against former minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader during the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally here on January 27. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the youths raising slogans that they will "cut off his limbs and chop off his head if necessary" during the rally organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.

Though Khader did not file a complaint, the Congress party had urged the police to register a suo motu case. The case has been registered at the Kavoor police station under IPC sections 504, 506 and 507, police sources said.

The rally, held at the Goldfinch city here, was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh..

