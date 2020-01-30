18-yr-old Chandigarh girl with no arms uses her toes to paint

An 18-year-old girl from Chandigarh with no hands churns out works of art using her toes, to prove that disability need not be deterrent to achieve dreams. Rehnuma Rani who has been painting since she was five-years-old says she received consistent support from her parents.

"Since I was 5, I started painting and also participated in the competitions. I paint what comes to my mind. My parents motivated me to paint and go forward with it," Rani told ANI. Speaking about the support she has received from the school teachers, Rani said, "Teachers have always motivated me in school. They taught me how to use the brushes. They have always encouraged me to participate in art competitions. I will choose fine arts and will make my career out of it."

Rani also says that she wishes to get admitted into a better college so that she can pursue her career in arts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.