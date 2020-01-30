Flower, ornamental foliage plant exhibition held in Agartala

To emphasis on commercialisation of floriculture in the state and to encourage flower growers, a 4-day flower and ornamental foliage exhibition was organised in Agartala. Flower lovers from across the region thronged Rabindra Kanan Park to witness the 34th annual colourful flower show that culminated on January 26. Tripura's Agriculture Minister Pranjit Singha Roy inaugurated the exhibition organised by Tripura Horticulture Society (THS) along with the agriculture department.

Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture minister Pranjit Singha Roy said the state government was giving importance and investing in the floriculture sector since it has a huge scope in providing employment. Organiser and Director of Agriculture Department, DP Sarkar said, "There are a number of unemployed youth. We encourage them. We give them training and financial assistance also."

On display were hundreds of varieties of vibrant and colourful flowers including Dahlia, Gerbera, Marigold, Chrysanthemum, Orchid, and Lilium. A magazine on flowers was also released at the exhibition. A nursery owner, Ratan Debnath said, "This is the most respectable job because nursery production is not only a treat for visitors, but also offers an alternate source of income after a hectic schedule of daily work. Our aim is to provide employment opportunities to the local youth who can earn a sustainable livelihood."

According to DP Sarkar more than 115 private nurseries have cropped up in the state recently, owned by unemployed youths, who are provided support by the state government in the form of training and financial assistance. The show also provides an opportunity for farmers and entrepreneurs to interact with agri-scientist and experts. "This is exceptionally beautiful and every year an annual flower festival is organised and I visit every time. This time, we could witness varieties of beautiful flowers that filled my heart with happiness, Nibedita Paul, a visitor said.

With winter season still on, the exhibition instilled the festive spirit in people of the city. (ANI)

