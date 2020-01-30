Muzaffarnagar coldest place in UP

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest recorded place in Uttar Pradesh at a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Thursday.

Night temperature dropped over Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi and Agra divisions but no significant change was recorded in the remaining divisions over the state.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather and shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning at most places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

