JMI student injured after man opened fire in Delhi's Jamia area

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University was injured after a man opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:29 IST
JMI student injured after man opened fire in Delhi's Jamia area
Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, who opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University was injured after a man opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The man who brandished the gun and opened the fire, has been identified as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma. The 19-year-old hails from Greater Noida's Jewar and has been detained and is being questioned by Delhi police.

The injured- Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the AIIMS trauma centre. "Student (Shadab Farooq) has sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the trauma centre. Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person (Gopal) is being questioned," South East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal told ANI when asked about the firing incident.

Earlier in the day, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), from Jamia area to Raj Ghat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

