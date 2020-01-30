Left Menu
Azaadi de raha hun, Shaheen bhag khel khatm: Man on FB minutes before firing at anti-CAA protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:58 IST
Azaadi de raha hun, Shaheen bhag khel khatm: Man on FB minutes before firing at anti-CAA protest

Minutes before he fired at anti-CAA protestors in Jamia Nagar on Thursday, an armed man made a number of posts on Facebook saying "azaadi de raha hun", "Shaheen Bhag khel khatm" and "mere ghar ka khayal rakhna". While the Facebook profile named the man as "Rambhakt Gopal", police officials said that they are yet to ascertain whether it was his real name.

The man also went live on Facebook five times from the protest site and the cover picture of his profile showed him holding a sword. In multiple posts, he said "azaadi de raha hun" (I am giving freedom), "shaheen bhag khel khatm" (Run Shaheen, the game is over), "Mere ghar ka khayal rakhna" (take care of my home) and "meri antim yatra par mujhe bhagve me le jayen aur shree ram ke nare hon" (for last rites, wrap me in a saffron cloth and chant Shri Ram).

The Facebook profile was deleted after screenshots of the posts were shared widely on social media. According to witnesses, the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

