Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:51 IST
Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity besides eliminating the distinctions of caste and religion, and between the rich and the poor. He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on Globalisation of Khadi on the Mahatma's death anniversary.

The conference aims at creating interest among the youth towards Khadi and discuss issues related to the sector. The chief minister said people, especially younger generation, should come forward, to connect with Khadi and promote it.

"Khadi is not just clothing but a reason for self-respect. It eliminates the distinction between the rich and the poor, and of caste and religion. It embodies Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity," he said. Gehlot said the state government will make every effort to implement the suggestions that will come in the two-day conference.

He said besides being a major medium of employment for rural areas, Khadi helps in empowering women. Gehlot said to promote Khadi and related institutions, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi garments in Rajasthan, which has shown encouraging results.

State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said this is the first time in the state that such a discount has been given on Khadi textiles. Meena said the government wanted to nurture new weavers so that the new generation understood the importance of Khadi.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agrawal said the state government has increased the fund to promote Khadi from Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore. "A Khadi plaza is being constructed at Bikaner. Efforts are also being made to use e-commerce platforms for the branding and marketing of Khadi," he said.

Fashion designer Ritu Beri was also present in the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Bre...

Russia's first McDonald's scraps 30th anniversary giveaway due to coronavirus fears

Russias first McDonalds restaurant has scrapped a plan to sell Big Mac burgers for virtually nothing to mark its 30th anniversary over fears it would attract huge crowds, which authorities have advised against due to coronavirus fears. The ...

1053 people under surveillance for coronavirus, 15 in isolation wards: Kerala Health Department

As many as 1053 people are under surveillance and 15 people have been kept in the isolation wards in Kerala in the wake of coronavirus that is spreading across the globe, said Kerala Health Department. 1053 people are under surveillance. 15...

Motorola Moto G Stylus shows up in latest leaks

Moto G Stylus, Motorolas answer to the Samsung Galaxy Note phones, has been revealed in live images, giving us more details on the design language of the upcoming smartphone.The images, acquired first by 91Mobiles, shows off the Moto G Styl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020