Gulmarg shivers at -11 deg C as mercury sees dip in Kashmir

The temperature dropped significantly at some places in Kashmir with Gulmarg being the coldest place in the Valley at minus 11 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Thursday. The valley is expected to witness mainly dry weather over the next seven days, he added.

Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, a drop of four degrees over the last night, the official said. Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which acts as the base camp for Amaranth yatra, recorded a low of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

The mercury settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the official said. He said the mercury in Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir – settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in south, settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius while Kupwara, in north, recorded the minimum temperature at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he said. PTI MIJ AQS

