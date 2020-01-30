Sub-zero temperatures prevail in main tourist hotspots of HP

Major tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh – Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla – recorded sub-zero temperatures on Thursday as precipitation and snowfall occurred at a few places, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong was the coldest in the state at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am, Kasauli, Kalpa and Khadrala witnessed 3 cm snowfall each since Wednesday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Bhoranj received 26 mm rainfall, followed by Baldwara 23 mm, Sangrah and Bilaspur 8 mm each, Sujanpur Tira 6 mm, Pandoh 4 mm and Rampur 3 mm, he added.

The minimum temperatures decreased by 2 to 3 degrees since Wednesday, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla shivered at minus 5.4, minus 5, minus 1.9 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

Maximum temperatures were recorded 3 to 4 degrees below the normal. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19.7 degrees Celsius.

