Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jumbo killed in road accident in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhenkanal
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:46 IST
Jumbo killed in road accident in Odisha

A wild elephant died and another was suspected to have been injured after being hit by a truck near Jeevankhol in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday, forest officials said. The incident happened on National Highway 55 under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Sadar Forest Range early in the day, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) BP Acharya said.

The jumbo was killed after it got stuck under the wheels of the vehicle which dashed against it. Another tusker is also believed to have been injured in the accident as a broken tusk was found lying near the accident site, he said.

The injured elephant is believed to have escaped into the forest. The area where the incident took place is marked as "Elephant Crossing Zone" by the forest department, and vehicles are advised to move with caution and observe restricted speed, sources said.

The carcass of the elephant, which had got stuck under the truck, was recovered with the help of a heavy crane, they said, adding, an autopsy was also conducted. The driver of the truck fled spot..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo takes cognizance of pilot's letter over Kamra's flying ban

IndiGo has taken cognizance of a letter of the pilot who was operating the flight in which senior journalist Arnab Goswami was heckled by stand up comedian Kunal Kamra. We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating ...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UPDATE 1-Anti-China sentiment spreads along with coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has stoked a wave of anti-China sentiment around the globe, from shops barring entry to Chinese tourists, online vitriol mocking the countrys exotic meat trade and surprise health checks on foreign workers. The viru...

UPDATE 2-Cancer, transplant drugs open Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss Humanitar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020