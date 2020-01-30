Jumbo killed in road accident in Odisha

A wild elephant died and another was suspected to have been injured after being hit by a truck near Jeevankhol in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday, forest officials said. The incident happened on National Highway 55 under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Sadar Forest Range early in the day, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) BP Acharya said.

The jumbo was killed after it got stuck under the wheels of the vehicle which dashed against it. Another tusker is also believed to have been injured in the accident as a broken tusk was found lying near the accident site, he said.

The injured elephant is believed to have escaped into the forest. The area where the incident took place is marked as "Elephant Crossing Zone" by the forest department, and vehicles are advised to move with caution and observe restricted speed, sources said.

The carcass of the elephant, which had got stuck under the truck, was recovered with the help of a heavy crane, they said, adding, an autopsy was also conducted. The driver of the truck fled spot..

