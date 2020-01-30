Two arrested for bank fraud in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a bank fraud racket with the arrest of two men. The accused targeted people by replacing their registered bank account mobile numbers and email IDs with their own, police said.

A complaint in this regard was filed with police by HDFC bank manager Vijay Kumar on December 30, alleging that a fraud of around Rs 2 crore was detected from a bank account. Investigation by the cybercrime cell revealed that fraudsters used to change email IDs and mobile numbers registered with the bank account of the victims with their own mobile numbers and email IDs, a statement issued by the Punjab Police said.

It was also found that all government identity proofs, including chip-based driving licenses, PAN cards, voter ID cards provided as KYC documents for opening bank accounts and for obtaining mobile numbers, were found to be fake and fabricated, it said. All money withdrawals were done by the fraudsters through ATM cards and cheques thereby leaving no trail for police to follow, the statement said.

The racket was being operated from Ludhiana by three persons, it said. The two arrested were identified as Rajeev Kumar and Deepak Kumar. The third managed to escape, the statement said.

