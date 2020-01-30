Jamia firing: Shah directs Delhi Police chief to take strictest action

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take the strictest action in the case of a man firing a pistol at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Hours later, Shah said the case will be investigated by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Praveer Ranjan.

The home minister said the Central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared. "I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in a tweet.

Shah said there will be serious action into the incident. Later, in another tweet, the home minister said the investigation into the firing incident at protesters in Jamia has been entrusted to the Delhi Police's Special Commissioner and he will probe the case in "entirety".

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.

