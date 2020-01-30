J-K: Paharis to get 4 pc reservation in recruitment, admission in professional institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday granted four per cent reservation to Pahari speaking people in direct recruitment and admission and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the postgraduate level. The decision is seen to rationalise the existing reservation policy after the erstwhile state's special status was abrogated and it was bifurcated into union territories on August 5 last year.

Four percent reservation was granted to Pahari Speaking People (PSP) in direct recruitment, admission in professional institutions and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the PG level in medical, engineering, agriculture and similar other postgraduate courses, an official spokesman said. The decision was taken at an administrative council meeting, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, he said.

There are around 9.6 lakh Pahari speaking people across Jammu and Kashmir spread over mainly in Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla (Uri and Boniyar), Kupwara (Karna and Keran) and pockets of Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. Following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2004, it had become imperative to rationalise the existing reservation percentages to give representation to the PSP in the matters thereto, the spokesman said.

For this purpose, necessary amendments have been approved in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, to include PSP in the category of socially and educationally backward classes, he added. As per the existing reservation rules, the percentage of reservation in direct recruitments is eight percent to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 10 per cent to Scheduled Tribes (STs), two per cent to weaker and under privileged classes (Social Caste), three per cent to residents of areas adjoining the Line of Actual Control (ALC)/International Border (IB), 20 per cent to residents of backward areas (RBA), the spokesman said.

There is also a horizontal reservation of six per cent available to ex-servicemen and three per cent to physically challenged persons (PHCs), he added. In direct recruitment now, there will be reservation of eight per cent to SCs, 10 per cent to STs, four per cent to Social Caste, four per cent to residents of ALC/IB, 10 per cent to RBA, four per cent to PSP and 10 per cent to EWSs. A horizontal reservation of six per cent will be available to ex-servicemen and four per cent to PHCs, the spokesman said.

For admission in professional institutions, the reservation percentages will now be eight per cent to SCs, 10 per cent to STs, four per cent to Social Caste, four per cent to ALC, 10 per cent to RBA, four per cent to PSP and 10 per cent to EWSs. A horizontal reservation of four per cent will be available to PHCs, she added. For post graduate courses in MD/MS/MTech, engineering and agricultural sciences and similar other postgraduate courses, the revised distribution of seats will be eight per cent to SCs, 10 per cent to STs, 10 per cent to RBA, four per cent to ALC/IB, four per cent to Social Caste, four per cent to PSP, two per cent to children of defence personnel/paramilitary forces and J and K Police personnel, one per cent to candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports and 10 per cent to EWSs, the spokesman said.

For claiming the benefit in the PSP Category, a person must be a member of the Pahari clan, community or tribe having distinct cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity; must be speaking Pahari language and his or her mother tongue must be Pahari, the spokesman said. He or she must possess a valid identity proof which can be either Aadhaar card or domicile certificate. A tehsildar shall be a competent authority to certify the claim of a person belonging to the PSP, he added.

The Administrative Council has directed the Social Welfare Department to redraw the reservation roster upon fixation of the new percentages, the spokesman said. The decision will not only help to rationalise the reservations across Jammu and Kashmir but will also give equitable representation to the members of the Pahari community thereby meeting their long pending demand, he said.

