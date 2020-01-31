120 kg cannabis seized in AP, 2 persons detained

Two persons have been detained after police seized 120 kilograms of cannabis at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The cannabis was being illegally transported to Kerala.

A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

