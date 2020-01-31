Three terrorists killed in encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway, according to Inspector General (IG) of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh. "Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway," Mukesh Singh told reporters here on Friday.

The encounter had broken out between the security forces and terrorists earlier today during checking of vehicles near the Bann toll plaza. "Today morning, a team of police and CRPF, was checking vehicles. During the checking, firing took place from inside a truck, in which one policeman was injured. In retaliatory fire by the forces, one terrorist was killed," Mukesh Singh had earlier said.

He had added, "3 to 4 terrorists are suspected to be there. One has been taken down while search for the others is underway." One AK 47 rifle, magazines and grenades were recovered from the terrorist who was killed.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh told ANI that these terrorists were suspected to be of a new "infiltrated group", who were on their way to Srinagar. "These terrorists were a newly infiltrated group and were on their way to Srinagar. It is suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border. The investigation is on," Dilbagh Singh told ANI.

The local traffic movement has been stopped following the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

