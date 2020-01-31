Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 2 cr from house

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:32 IST
Armed dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 2 cr from house

Four armed dacoits allegedly looted cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs two crore from a house at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Kalher village in Bhiwandi tehsil early on Thursday, they said.

"The armed dacoits broke into the bungalow of former sarpanch (village head) around 6 am. They threatened the members of the house at gunpoint and looted cash and ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.86 crore," an official of Narpoli police station said. Based on a complaint, police registered an offence under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house- trespass) and also under the Arms Act, police said.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor administrative reshuffle in Uttarakhand, Dehradun gets new DM

IAS officer Ashish&#160;Kumar Shrivastava was on Friday made&#160;the new District Magistrate of Dehradun. This is in addition to his current responsibilities as the Additional Secretary to the chief minister, vice president Mussoorie-Dehra...

Bank strike: Operations hit in Telangana

Bank strike Operations hit in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 31 PTI Banking operations in public sector banks come to a standstill in Telangana on Friday as over 60,000 employees including officers participated in the two-day strike call given b...

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, Englands chief medical officer said on Friday.The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tes...

TIMELINE-Twists and turns in Aston Martin's long history

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a stake of up to 20 in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, as the ailing British firm raises funds after a sales decline put pressure on its finances. Here is a brief look at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020