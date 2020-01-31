India first country to digitise entire Hajj process, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind said that a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time and India is the first country in the world where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally. "On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Hajj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally and online," said Kovind, while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. It is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.