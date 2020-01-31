Cold morning in Delhi

The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average during the season. Visibility was reduced to 100 metres in several areas for a short period of time due to "shallow" fog, at 8.30 am, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

At 9 am, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 194, which falls in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Six north-bound trains were running late, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

Shallow fog is likely through the day and the maximum and minimum temperature are expected to remain around 21 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively the MeT department said.

