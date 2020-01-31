BSP member takes oath in LS

Atul Rai of the Bahujan Samaj Party took oath as member of Lok Sabha on Friday after he was granted parole by the Allahabad High Court for the purpose. He took oath soon after the House met after the President's Address to joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on day one of the Budget session.

He had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh) on a BSP ticket. He was in jail in a rape case and could not take oath. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the order of the Allahabad High Court to grant him parole..

