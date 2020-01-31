Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt-ridden 45-year-old tailor found hanging in UP's Muzaffarnagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:14 IST
Debt-ridden 45-year-old tailor found hanging in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 45-year-old tailor, said to be deep in debt, was found hanging at his shop in a town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Master Naushad, a resident of Mirapur town, was said to be burdened with debt and allegedly committed suicide on Thursday unable to repay the dues, according to SHO H N Singh.

The body has been sent for a post mortem while an investigation is on, the SHO added. According to the family, Naushad took the extreme step as he was worried over the debt on him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...

No kissing or hugging, watchdog advises Russians amid virus fears

Russias consumer health watchdog advised people on Friday to refrain from greeting each other with handshakes, kisses or hugs and to wear medical masks in crowded public places to try to stop Chinas virus outbreak spreading to Russia. Russi...

CAA against NE people, their culture, language: Cong MP

The Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is against the people of the Northeast and the legislation will destroy the language and culture of the region, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said on Friday. The Lok Sabha MP from Assam said the party will con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020